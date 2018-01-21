Clemson's Grantham out for the year with torn ACL

Following an MRI, senior forward Donte Grantham suffered a torn ACL in the second half of Clemson men’s basketball’s victory over Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 20. Grantham is out for the remainder of the season.

Grantham ranked second on the team in points (14.2 ppg) and rebounds (6.9 rpg), while tallying the third-most assists, second-most blocks and fourth-most steals. He also was shooting an ultra-impressive 56.0 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from 3-point range.



HEAD COACH BRAD BROWNELL

“I’m disappointed that Donte’s career at Clemson had to end this way. He was putting together a terrific season statistically, but he really helps this team in so many ways. He has been a pleasure to coach and it has been fun to watch him mature and grow into the leader of our program. He is still a very valuable member of this team, whose leadership will continue to power this team moving forward. I’m confident he will attack this setback the right way and come back stronger than ever from this injury. He certainly has an exceptionally bright future in basketball.”



-per Clemson Athletics