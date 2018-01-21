Wilson returns, Gamecock women chase off Wildcats

A'ja Wilson scored 26 points after missing two games because of an ankle injury, leading No. 10 South Carolina over Kentucky 81-64 Sunday.



Wilson, who tops the Southeastern Conference in scoring with 23.2 points per game, showed no ill effects in her return from a sprained right ankle. He shot 10 for 12 and also had eight rebounds.



Former Kentucky forward Alexis Jennings added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (16-3, 5-2). The junior averaged 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds during her two seasons with the Wildcats.



Tyasha Harris had 12 points for South Carolina in its seventh straight win over Kentucky. The Gamecocks made their last five shots of the first half and outscored the Wildcats 21-8 in the second quarter.



Maci Morris led Kentucky (9-11, 1-5) with 19 points. Taylor Murray had 17 points, KeKe McKinney had 12 and Dorie Harrison 11.



BIG PICTURE



South Carolina: The Gamecocks return from the road following two straight wins, recovering from an 86-70 loss to No. 6 Tennessee last week. After home games against Arkansas and Missouri, they host top-ranked Connecticut on Feb. 1.



Kentucky: Eight of Kentucky's 11 losses have been against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this season, including three against conference rivals. This was among three games for the Wildcats this season at Rupp Arena.



UP NEXT



South Carolina: Hosts Arkansas on Thursday.



Kentucky: Hosts Alabama on Thursday.