CSU downs 2nd place Gardner-Webb

Christian Keeling and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. combined for 46 points to power one of Charleston Southern’s best offensive performances of the season and lead the Bucs over Gardner-Webb, 83-68, Sunday at the Buc Dome.

CSU (7-12, 2-6 Big South) erased a pair of eight-point first half deficits to take a one-point halftime lead and then controlled the second half against a Gardner-Webb (10-11, 5-3 Big South) club that was playing for a share of first place in the Big South. Keeling and Fleming scored 14 points apiece after intermission and Ty Jones added all 12 of his markers in the second half to help the Bucs pull away.

CSU assisted 15 of its 26 field goals and shot 51 percent overall while burying 10-of-20 tries from three-point range. The Bucs also forced 19 turnovers en route to posting a 29-10 edge in points off turnovers.

CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh was pleased to see his team play more relaxed and execute offensively.

“I’m really happy for our guys,” Radebaugh said afterward. “The way we’ve handled this tough stretch has been a great sign for a young team. Nothing bothers them. They come to work with a positive attitude and have kept working to get better every day.”

“I thought tonight was the best we’ve played this year,” Radebaugh continued. “It helps to see the ball go in. I was most pleased with our calmness down the stretch with a lead against the press and the way our freshmen and sophomores stepped up and made free throws. It was impressive against a good team and it’s certainly a stepping stone for us.”

-per CSU Athletics