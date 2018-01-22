Rep. Mark Sanford asks congress to withhold his pay during government shutdown

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford took to Twitter to deny his pay during the government shutdown. (Photo source: Facebook)

Rep. Mark Sanford has taken to Twitter in his reaction to the government shutdown.

The congressman, who represents the first district of South Carolina and much of the Lowcountry, posted a letter Friday stating he wanted his salary withheld until government operations can resume normally.

Congress shouldn’t get paid during a government shutdown. Accordingly, I’ve requested my salary be withheld and cosponsored legislation that would indeed prohibit Members of Congress from taking pay during a lapse of appropriations... pic.twitter.com/9Aeyb7Z3Tu — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) January 20, 2018

Sanford served as South Carolina governor from 2003 to 2011. Sanford's ex-wife, Jenny, recently re-married after divorcing Sanford when an affair came to light. Sanford admitted to the affair in 2009.

Another vote that could lift the shutdown will occur Monday at noon.

