SC lawmakers ask congress to withhold pay during government shutdown

A detention deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office was arrested Sunday.More >>
Dispatch confirms the Charleston police department is responding to a report of shots fired near Kirkland and Beaufain Streets.More >>
One person died Monday after a shooting at a Georgetown County Park over the weekend.More >>
A water main break in Mt. Pleasant is causing issues for some Mt. Pleasant Waterworks customers.More >>
A woman has been charged with felonious domestic violence after a man suffered a knife wound during an argument Sunday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.More >>
