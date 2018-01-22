Quantcast

SC lawmakers ask congress to withhold pay during government shutdown

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford took to Twitter to deny his pay during the government shutdown. (Photo source: Facebook) U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford took to Twitter to deny his pay during the government shutdown. (Photo source: Facebook)
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (source: Facebook) U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (source: Facebook)
U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (source: Facebook) U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (source: Facebook)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

South Carolina lawmakers have taken to Twitter to react to the government shutdown. 

United States Representatives Mark Sanford, Joe Wilson and Ralph Norman have tweeted letters and statements offering to forfeit their salaries until government operations can resume normally.

Sanford served as South Carolina governor from 2003 to 2011. Sanford's ex-wife, Jenny, recently re-married after divorcing Sanford when an affair came to light. Sanford admitted to the affair in 2009.

Wilson served as a member of the South Carolina Senate from 1985 to 2001 before serving in the House of Representatives from South Carolina's 2nd district.

Norman has been a member of the United States House of Representatives from South Carolina's 5th district since June 2017.

Another vote that could lift the shutdown will occur Monday at noon. 

