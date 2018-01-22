SC lawmakers ask congress to withhold pay during government shutdown

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford took to Twitter to deny his pay during the government shutdown. (Photo source: Facebook)

South Carolina lawmakers have taken to Twitter to react to the government shutdown.

United States Representatives Mark Sanford, Joe Wilson and Ralph Norman have tweeted letters and statements offering to forfeit their salaries until government operations can resume normally.

Congress shouldn’t get paid during a government shutdown. Accordingly, I’ve requested my salary be withheld and cosponsored legislation that would indeed prohibit Members of Congress from taking pay during a lapse of appropriations... pic.twitter.com/9Aeyb7Z3Tu — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) January 20, 2018

Sanford served as South Carolina governor from 2003 to 2011. Sanford's ex-wife, Jenny, recently re-married after divorcing Sanford when an affair came to light. Sanford admitted to the affair in 2009.

Senator Schumer and Senate Democrats had the option to keep the government open and provide funding for at-risk children and our troops, but instead American families are experiencing a shutdown. If my constituents are feeling this pain, Members of Congress should as well. pic.twitter.com/HSAtE879HW — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) January 20, 2018

Wilson served as a member of the South Carolina Senate from 1985 to 2001 before serving in the House of Representatives from South Carolina's 2nd district.

With Democrats voting to shut the government down, my staff has agreed to work over the weekend. They know they will not be getting paid. I have forfeited my pay. We just want to get the government back open and working for the people of the 5th District. #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/4EHnQL934x — Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) January 20, 2018

Norman has been a member of the United States House of Representatives from South Carolina's 5th district since June 2017.

Another vote that could lift the shutdown will occur Monday at noon.

