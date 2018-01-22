Fort Sumter tour company feels the effects of government shutdown

The front page of the Fort Sumter website explains that it's closed because of the shutdown. (Source: Screenshot)

Fort Sumter and the companies that serve it are feeling the effects of the government shutdown. (Photo Source: Wikicommons)

The government shutdown isn't just an issue in Washington D.C. One Lowcounty park is also feeling the effects.

Fort Sumter closed all weekend as lawmakers in the nation's capital work to get the government back open. Part of the shutdown includes park rangers.

"We're not operating right now because the rangers at Fort Sumter National Monument are not able to work during the government shutdown," Rick Mosteller with Fort Sumter tours said. "So Fort Sumter can't be open."

Companies who provide ferry rides out to the fort aren't operating as a result.

"Unfortunately it's beyond our control," he said " We know there are visitors here in town that would love to visit Fort Sumter but we're not able to operate."

One upside to the shutdown this time around is it's not happening during peak tourist season, but the tour company's employees still aren't able to work during the shutdown.

