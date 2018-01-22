CCSD to decide on winter weather make-up days in meeting Monday

The winter weather that hit the Lowcountry in early January wreaked havoc on the roads with ice which continued to re-freeze for a few days following the storm.

The Charleston County School District missed three days as a result. Officials will vote Monday whether or not they will make those days up. The law says students must make up three days because of inclement weather, but those days have already been used because of Hurricane Irma.

The school board has the option to waive three of the days missed because of the snow, but also submit a request to the state to waive a fourth day because local school boards only have the authority to waive 3 days.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

