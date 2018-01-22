CCSD waives 3 winter weather makeup days, submits request to waive 4th

Charleston County students will not have to make up three of the days missed because of winter weather earlier in January.

There's a chance they also won't have to make up a fourth day missed.

The Charleston County School District shut down schools for a total of four days because of a winter storm that hit on Jan. 3 and icy conditions that continued for several days after that as temperatures remained below freezing.

At a meeting Monday, Charleston County School District officials voted to waive three of the four days missed.

According to state law, students must make up three days because of inclement weather, but those days have already been used because of Hurricane Irma.

For the fourth day, the school board submitted a request to the state's Department of Education to waive a fourth day. The school board only had the authority to waive up to three days.?

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.