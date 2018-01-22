Gov. Henry McMaster orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen York County deputy

York County Sheriff's Det. Mike Doty died last week, a day after being wounded in a shooting. (Source: York Co. Sheriff's Office)

Gov. Henry McMaster made the order to fly flags at half staff on Monday. (Source: S.C. Governor's Office)

South Carolina's governor has taken a step to honor deputy Mike Doty, who passed away in York County last week while responding to a domestic incident.

McMaster has ordered all flags that fly above state buildings to half-staff Monday in remembrance of Doty.

Doty's body arrived at MUSC in Charleston last Friday for an autopsy before it was taken back to York County. A vigil was held in his honor Sunday night.

He began working for the York County Sheriff's Office in 2006. Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings were also injured in the shooting, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

A Celebration of Life for Doty will be held Mon. Jan. 22 at noon at Calvary Church, located on Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte.

