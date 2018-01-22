Ladson man wanted for making threats toward Summerville doctor over Facebook

Police are looking for a Ladson man wanted for unlawful communications stemming from threats he allegedly made toward a doctor at Summerville Medical Center.

Offers were advised that John Wilkerson, 42, posted threats toward the doctor on his Facebook page in which Wilkerson states he is going to "put a bullet in his (expletive) head" if he ever saw the doctor in the street.

Wilkerson stated the doctor told him that was psychotic and was making up a 103-degree fever according to the incident report.

Wilkerson later ranted on Facebook Live about his alleged poor care. A Summerville police officer was watching the broadcast when a Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy knocked on Wilkerson's door to perform a welfare check, the report said.

Wilkerson allegedly told the deputy he hadn't made any threats toward the doctor and then walked into another room to pick up a gun. The Summerville officer then called the dispatch center so they could inform the deputy at the house that Wilkerson had a gun according to the report.

The broadcast stopped and then restarted after the deputy left the house, the report said. The deputy then made contact with the Summerville officer, who advised the CCSO deputy that no charges had been made against Wilkerson at that time.

