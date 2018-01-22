Deputies: Woman charged with domestic violence after stabbing man

A woman has been charged with felonious domestic violence after a man suffered a knife wound during an argument Sunday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Shelia Fennell, 48, told deputies the victim was injured during an altercation in the couple's kitchen following an argument, according to a press release by the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Fennell told deputies the victim made threatening remarks towards her before she grabbed a knife off the kitchen counter.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.