Crews working water main break in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A water main break in Mt. Pleasant is causing issues for some Mt. Pleasant Waterworks customers. 

A contractor cut a water main along Kent Street according the company. The break affects roughly 50 customers. 

The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. according to Mt. Pleasant Waterworks. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

