Crews working water main break in Mt. Pleasant

Crews are expecting the water main break in Mt. Pleasant to be fixed by 5 p.m. (source: Pixabay)

A water main break in Mt. Pleasant is causing issues for some Mt. Pleasant Waterworks customers.

A contractor cut a water main along Kent Street according the company. The break affects roughly 50 customers.

The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. according to Mt. Pleasant Waterworks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

