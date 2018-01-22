One dead after shooting at Georgetown Co. park Sunday

Georgetown County officials are looking for information after a person died Sunday. Source: AP

One person died Monday after a shooting at a Georgetown County Park over the weekend.

A'sharr Kysean Cox, 19, of Conway was shot during a dispute at Oatland Park and was hospitalized according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.He was then hospitalized after the shooting before dying early Monday, GCSO officials said.

Investigators are seeking information from anyone who may know something about what happened.

