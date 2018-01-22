Quantcast

Charleston Co. detention deputy arrested on gun charge

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
(source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office) (source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) -

A detention deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office was arrested Sunday.

Detention Deputy First Class Richard Jurgens was arrested by Hanahan police for unlawfully discharging a firearm according to CCSO spokesman Eric Watson.

Jurgens was placed on administrative leave without pay.

He has been employed with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office since Feb. 2008

