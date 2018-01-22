Chealey tabbed CAA player of the week

College of Charleston senior guard Joe Chealey (Orlando, Fla.) has been tabbed Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday.

It marked his second career weekly honor. Chealey led the Cougars to a 2-0 week in conference play with an 80-76 win over UNCW on Jan. 18 and 76-70 second-half comeback against Hofstra on Jan. 20. He scored a game-and career-high 33 points versus the Pride which tied the second-most points scored by a CofC player ever at TD Arena next to CofC all-time leading scorer Andrew Goudelock, who scored 33 points versus Appalachian State on Jan. 21, 2009. It marked Chealey’s third career 30-point game. He moved into the Top 5 on the all-time career scorers list surpassing CofC Athletics Hall of Famer Thaddeous Delaney (1,564) with 1,583 career points to date.

Chealey has scored in double figures in 19-of-20 games this season including a team-high 18 points against UNCW. For the week, he averaged a team-best 25.5 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.5 steals versus the Seahawks and Pride combined. He also shot 61 percent from the field (13-of-21), 58 percent from long range (7-of-12) and nearly flawless from the free throw line (18-of-20).



-per CofC Athletics