Car dealer accused of ignoring court order to refund customer more than $4,000

A Moncks Corner car dealer has ignored a court order to pay a customer more than $4,000 for selling him a car that stopped operating a few days after the purchase, the customer says.

Justin Leblanc thought he had found the perfect car for him at D&R Truck and Auto. Leblanc bought the car in 2016 when the dealer was in West Ashley.

"It had a roof rack on it, the color, everything about it caught my eye," Leblanc said Monday. "When we first test drove it we had no problems, no check engine light, no bucking, engine didn't cut off."

Leblanc says a few days later there were big problems with the car.

"I drove it back to my house the following day. My dad drove it to work and it stalled out that next day," he said.

With his car out of commission, Leblanc went to D&R Truck and Auto to try to get his money back. He says the owner only offered to give him a couple of hundred bucks.

"He told us very unkindly to get out of his office," Leblanc said.

Leblanc then took the car to a mechanic to find out what was wrong.

"Within a month after trying to fix it they said a new motor was gonna be the best option, that's when we decided to take him to small claims court," he said.

In November 2016, a judge ordered the owner of D&R Truck and Auto to pay Leblanc $4,195 in damages.

Leblanc says owner Timothy Drose still has not paid up so Leblanc asked us to go to the car lot to find out why.

"Why haven't I paid it, what's it for?" Drose said. "I don't know anything about this. I'd like to give this to my attorney."

Leblanc and his mom then went to try to talk to Drose but he locked the door to his office.

"All of a sudden you're not open. You're open till 6 p.m. Why aren't you opening the door?" Kerri Leblanc said.

Leblanc did not get his money back Monday and his car still sits at the repair shop.

"We're not giving up, this has gone on way too long," Kelly Leblanc said.

Justin LeBlanc says he will try to haul Drose back to court to force him to pay up.

The Better Business Bureau and the Department of Consumer Affairs said there have been prior complaints filed with the dealership.

