Boil water advisory in Lincolnville lifted

Town officials in Lincolnville has announced their boil water advisory from Monday has been lifted. (Source: AP)

The entire town was under the boil water advisory except for Waters at Magnolia Bay, Gibbs said.

A boil water advisory is a precautionary measure designed to make sure water is safe to drink. Water should be boiled and allowed to cool before used for drinking or cooking.

