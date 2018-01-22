Most of Lincolnville under boil water advisory

Much of Lincolnville is under a boil water advisory effective Monday. (Source: AP)

Town officials in Lincolnville warned residents to boil their water until further notice Monday.

Water is running but a contractor had to shut off water earlier in the day, according to Town of Lincolnville spokesperson Silvia Gibbs.

The entire town is under the boil water advisory except for Waters at Magnolia Bay, Gibbs said.

A boil water advisory is a precautionary measure designed to make sure water is safe to drink. Water should be boiled and allowed to cool before used for drinking or cooking.

Anyone with questions about the advisory should call 843-873-3261.

