Clemson's Israel to transfer

Clemson is losing another backup quarterback with Tucker Israel's decision to leave the program.



Israel said on the team's Twitter feed Monday he will graduate from Clemson and then seek to play elsewhere. Earlier this month, reserve quarterback Zerrick Cooper also announced he was leaving the Tigers.



Israel is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound quarterback from Orlando, Florida who at Lake Nona High School surpassed Tim Tebow's Florida prep record with 56 passing touchdowns in a season.



Israel played in just two games for Clemson in 2016. He had hoped to compete with Kelly Bryant for the starting job this fall, but a serious stomach ailment kept him off the field and out of the lineup.