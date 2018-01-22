Thousands in Lowcountry feeling impact of government shutdown

.Workers in the Lowcountry are feeling the impacts of the government shutdown.

The thousands impacted by the shutdown include customs workers at Charleston's ports, TSA agents at Charleston International Airport and workers at Joint Base Charleston.

Historic Fort Sumter is also closed as a result of the shutdown.

The shutdown, which began Saturday, triggered a blame game in Congress, but employees in the Lowcountry who aren't getting paid say for them, it's not about politics.

"Well, I know it's not another setback. I hope that this time, they would come together and stop pointing fingers at this one and that one and try to come together as an adult and to know that they're not being impacted with the loss. We are," Deca Navy Commissary stocker Bonnetta Daniels said.

But a solution may be imminent. The U.S. Senate struck a deal Monday to get the government back open. Their deal next goes to the House, and if approved there, will have to be signed by President Donald Trump.

