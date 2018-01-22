Fallen S.C. detective laid to rest in Charlotte Monday

Det Mike Doty (top left), Sgt. Buddy Brown (top right), Sgt. Randy Clinton (bottom left), and Sgt. Kyle Cummings (bottom right) (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)

A makeshift memorial set up for Det. Michael Doty at the York Co. Sheriff's Office. (Source: York Co. Sheriff's Office)

York County Sheriff's Det. Mike Doty was laid to rest Monday in Charlotte. (Source: York Co. Sheriff's Office)

Family, friends and colleagues gathered in Charlotte for the funeral of a York County detective who was killed in the line of duty last week.

York County Sheriff's Detective Michael Doty died Wednesday, a day after being shot in an ambush while he and other officers were responding to a domestic violence call.

He was remembered as a hardworking and committed police officer.

"Mike had a tremendous love for people and that was shown through his unrelenting work, passion for the opioid crisis that we face today," York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. "There was no person more passionate about that in our office than Mike. He actually initiated our Narcan program last year."

The Doty family says that in his death, the community has rallied around law enforcement in love and support.

“We need to concentrate on the good things in this situation,” Bob Doty, the officer's father, said.

"He helped those who needed it," his brother, Joshua Doty, said at the funeral. "That was his love language."

Doty was a 12-year veteran of the force.

Law enforcement officers led a motorcade Friday to bring Doty's body to Charleston for an autopsy conducted at MUSC, then escorted the fallen officer back to York County Friday afternoon.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags at state buildings flown at half-staff in honor of Doty.

Three other deputies, Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings, were also injured in the shooting, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The three other officers injured in the ambush also attended the funeral. The sheriff recognized them and called them heroes.

Doty was buried in Rock Hill.

