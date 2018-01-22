Charleston Co. man sentenced after reckless driving guilty plea

A guilty plea kept a Charleston County man from going to prison in connection with a 2015 crash that killed his wife.

A judge sentenced Matthew Hoisington, 33, to 10 years suspended, with four years probation, a $1,0000 fine and 200 hours community service.

He had originally been charged with Felony DUI in the Oct. 30, 2015, crash that killed his wife, Jessica. Deputies said the vehicle Hoisington was driving ran off the road at Seabrook Island Road and Jenkins Point, then struck a tree and overturned.

Solicitor Mark Bourdon said Hoisington was offered a plea deal in which he would avoid the DUI charge if he pleaded guilty to the reckless driving charge.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.