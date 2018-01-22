Deputies: Victim shot at Summerville warehouse

Police responded to the old Piggly Wiggly warehouse in Summerville Monday afternoon. (Source: Live 5)

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday afternoon to a shooting reported at a Summerville warehouse.

Deputies say one person had been shot and was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said.

The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. at the old Piggly Wiggly warehouse in the 1100 block of Newton Way, Cochran said.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies are working to determine what led up to the shooting and to identify a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

