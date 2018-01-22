One hospitalized after workplace altercation leads to shooting at Summerville warehouse

Police responded to the old Piggly Wiggly warehouse in Summerville Monday afternoon. (Source: Live 5)

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday afternoon to a shooting reported at a Summerville warehouse.

The officer located the victim on-scene at the old Piggly Wiggly warehouse in the 1100 block of Newton Way. He then walked the victim to the front of the building so first responders could take him to the hospital.

The victim told the officer that a verbal altercation with another employee escalated and the other employee pulled out a gun according to the incident report.

He then stated that he attempted to grab the gun from the other employee and the fight got physical, the report said. The victim stated that the other employee then pulled the trigger and shot him according to the incident report.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies are working to determine what led up to the shooting and to identify a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.