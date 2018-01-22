After recycling complaints, Summerville investigating trash collection

Summerville town leaders are investigating claims recyclables are not being collected properly. (Source: Live 5/File)

Summerville town leaders called for an investigation after receiving complaints about recyclables not being collected properly.

Officials want its municipal solid waste collecting company to perform an internal investigation after residents claimed Waste Pro employees were seen placing both recycling and trash in the same collection truck.

Summerville spokesperson Kathryn Drinkuth said the town is looking into the matter and it has asked Waste Pro to conduct an internal investigation of its own.

Phone messages and emails to Waste Pro were not immediately returned.

