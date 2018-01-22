Summerville demands a fix over recycling collection complaints

The state attorney general's office says no charges will be filed against the Charleston County deputy who shot a home invasion victim he mistook for a burglar in 2015.More >>
A 911 call reveals that the man who police say shot a 15-year-old talked to dispatchers about what led up to the shooting.More >>
Berkeley County deputies arrested two men accused of the armed robbery of a Walterboro restaurant.More >>
Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to annex a piece of land off Highway 61 that has already been claimed by North Charleston.More >>
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg delivered his third State of the City address at city council chambers Tuesday night.More >>
