Summerville demands a fix over recycling collection complaints

Summerville town leaders are investigating claims recyclables are not being collected properly. (Source: Live 5/File)

Summerville town leaders say they are drafting a letter to its crash collectors to resolve a problem that led to complaints from residents that recyclables were not being collected properly.

Summerville spokesperson Kathryn Drinkuth said the town will issue a “notice to cure” letter to its municipal solid waste collecting company, Waste Pro, after residents claimed they witnessed employees placing both recycling and trash in the same collection truck.

Drinkuth said Waste Pro explained that the issue stemmed from recycling carts that had been contaminated with trash. They will remedy the problem by tagging contaminated carts instead, Drinkuth said.

Phone messages and emails to Waste Pro were not immediately returned.

