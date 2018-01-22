Deputies: 1 arrested after brief chase, crash on Ashley Phosphate

Authorities are responding to a crash on Ashley Phosphate. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston County deputies arrested a suspect after a crash Monday night in North Charleston.

Deputies were conducting a prostitution investigation at a North Charleston hotel when one suspect fled the scene, according to Charleston County Chief Deputy Eric Watson.

Deputies in an unmarked law enforcement vehicle pursued the suspect who jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, Watson said. The driver's vehicle then crashed into two other cars, deputies say.

The suspect was taken into custody, Watson said. His identity was not immediately available.

Charleston County dispatch said the call came in at approximately 7:32 p.m.

Initial reports indicated a law enforcement officer was involved in the crash, but the unmarked vehicle was not struck, Watson said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said no serious injuries were reported. The Highway Patrol responded to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.