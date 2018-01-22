Man who fatally shot 15-year-old talks to 911 dispatcher after N. Charleston shooting

A 911 call reveals that the man who police say shot a 15-year-old talked to dispatchers about what led up to the shooting.



The shooter killed a teen who reportedly seen in a stolen car.



The shooting happened last Wednesday in North Charleston on Celestial Court.



In the 911 call the man who police say shot the 15-year-old can be heard talking to the dispatcher.



"I saw an individual went inside the car with the key in his hand," he said. "I say stop that's my car what are you doing in my car, he reached for something I fired once. Once I fired once I saw him reach again and he fired one more time."



There were also are other calls from people who witnessed the shooting in the neighborhood.



According to the police report, the man who shot the teen said the car was stolen from a convenience store the night before, it belonged to his girlfriend.



Police say the next day the car was spotted on Celestial Court. That's when the man approached the teenager, and shot him according to police.



Police have not charged the shooter and they have not said whether there were weapons on the teen. It's unclear if the state's "Stand Your Ground" law could be applied to this case. The law states that a person has the ability to protect himself or herself through the use of deadly force, if someone else is unlawfully entering a home or occupied vehicle.



