SC State falls short to Hampton at home, 91-84

Senior guard Patrell Rogers tossed in a team-high 19 points, shooting 6-of-6 from the charity stripe but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State dropped a tough, 91-84, decision to Hampton Monday (Jan. 22nd) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.



Senior guard James Richardson added 18 and sophomore forward Damani Applewhite finished with 16 points and six rebounds in the loss.



Despite the loss, the Bulldog's led in several categories including points in the paint (46-44), points off turnovers (20-15), 2nd chance points (13-9) and bench points (31-8), while forcing a game-high 16 turnovers on the night.



Hampton was led by Jermaine Marrow with a game-high 31 points and nine assists. Kalin Fisher added 19 points and Akim Mitchell 16, while Malique Trent-Street finished with 11 points and six rebounds in the win.



"The game of basketball comes down most games comes down to who can keep the other team from scoring easy baskets, "said head coach Murray Garvin. "I thought that we had good looks but their guys knocked down big shots and made the right plays. I'm encouraged by the fight our guys showed by making it a one or two possession late in the game."



South Carolina State falls to 7-14 overall 3-3 in the MEAC, while Hampton improves to 7-12 overall, 2-2 in the league.



SC State will return to action on Saturday (Jan.27th) when they embark on a three-game road swing beginning with Coppin State in a 4 p.m. tip-off, followed by Morgan State on Monday (Jan. 29th) in Baltimore, MD, in a 7:30 p.m. start.