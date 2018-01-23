Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg to deliver State of the City address Tuesday night

Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg is set to deliver his annual state of the city address Tuesday night.

It's scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. Tecklenburg is expected to address the achievements and issues the city faced in 2017 while also laying out a plan for the year ahead.

His 2017 State of the City address can be found here. The address will be streamed online through the city of Charleston's YouTube channel.

Tecklenburg became mayor in 2016.

