Murder suspects accused of killing, dismembering victim waive hearing, headed to trial

Two people charged with the murder of a man whose dismembered remains were found in the Francis Marion National Forest waived their preliminary hearing Tuesday.

That means Christina N. Alderman, 41, and Jason E. Down, 46, who are accused of murdering 39-year-old Charles Glenn Bishop in September 2015 then dumping his body in the forest, will now automatically head to trial.

Bishop's family members left court Tuesday morning still not knowing why he was killed.

"It's hard not having answers," family spokesman Chris Wilson said. "It makes it more difficult for them but they're prepared for that and understand that's part of the process."

The couple was arrested last November after investigators said their DNA was found on evidence at the crime scene.

Affidavits state that between the end of September and November of 2015, numerous people were interviewed in reference to the case and that gave investigators documentation of Alderman’s and Down’s involvement in the case.

Alderman and Down waived a bond hearing back in November 2017.

Charleston County investigators believe Down shot Bishop in the head. Bishop's skull was found in the forest with a bullet hole in it, affidavits state.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.