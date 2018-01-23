Two accused of murder headed to trial after remains found in Francis Marion National Forest

Two people accused of murder waived their preliminary hearing Tuesday, which means the case will go to trial.

Christina N. Alderman, 41, and Jason E. Down, 46 waived a bond hearing back in November 2017 after the remains of Charles Glenn Bishop, 39, were found in the Francis Marion Forest in 2015.

The coroner’s office ruled the death as a homicide.

The affidavits state that between the end of September and November of 2015, numerous people were interviewed in reference to the case and that gave investigators documentation of Alderman’s and Down’s involvement in the case.

Evidence found at the crime scene in the Francis Marion Forest, at the time of discovery of the human remains, were tested and possessed DNA of Alderman and Down.

