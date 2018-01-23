Berkeley Co. deputies looking for attempted murder suspect

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in locating a suspect.

Deputies say Ricky Walker, 24, of St. Stephen has five warrants for attempted murder stemming from shots fired into a house on Santee River Road on Dec. 12, 2017.

The investigation into the shooting led to warrants for Walker according to deputies. Anyone who knows where he might be located is asked to please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.