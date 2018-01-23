SC lottery officials to discuss legal issues surrounding game glitch Tuesday

A South Carolina Education Lottery commission is set to meet again Tuesday regarding the fallout of the Holiday Cash game.

A programming error caused a lot more winners than usual during the week between Christmas and New Year's Eve 2017. When people went to collect their winnings, cashiers received a message saying transaction not allowed.

Many lined up outside the state lottery office in anger after it happened.

The Add-a-play game was suspended after the malfunction and is still unavailable until the investigation is over. The lottery has set aside $19.6 million to cover any potential winnings.

The meeting, which starts at 10 a.m., is expected to include discussion of legal advice the commission received regarding how to deal with the winners. Members will also go into a closed executive session. After the meeting, the lottery commission says they will give an updated statement.

