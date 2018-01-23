Still no decision on what SC lottery will do about $35.5 million December glitch

A South Carolina Education Lottery commission met Tuesday morning on a glitch involving the Holiday Cash game but did not make a decision on how to handle the problem.

The commission announced the total of claims game was even larger than initially thought. S.C. Education Lottery attorney Dolly Garfield said she now estimates the amount of claims totals $35.5 million, $16 million more than the initial amount.

Before lotto commissioners went into executive session, Garfield told them that the lotto’s computer system vendor, Intralot, hadn’t agreed to fully cooperate with an investigation until moments before the meeting.

She seemed to suggest that commissioners need more information before a decision can be made on whether to pay the “winners” or not.

An error caused a lot more winners than usual in the Holiday Cash game during the week between Christmas and New Year's Eve 2017. When people went to collect their winnings, cashiers received a message saying transaction not allowed.

Many lined up outside the state lottery office in anger after it happened.

The Add-a-play game was suspended after the malfunction and is still unavailable until the investigation is over. The lottery had set aside $19.6 million to cover any potential winnings before Tuesday's announcement.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.