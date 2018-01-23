IOP and Seabrook Island to discuss joining offshore drilling lawsuit

The Isle of Palms City Council and Seabrook Island Town Council will discuss joining a lawsuit against the federal government during meetings on Tuesday. (Photo Source: WCSC)

The Isle of Palms City Council and Seabrook Island Town Council will discuss joining a lawsuit against the federal government during meetings on Tuesday.

The S.C. Environmental Law Project is filing the lawsuit to challenge seismic testing and oil drilling in waters off the coast of South Carolina.

Coastal communities across the state have discussed joining the lawsuit for several weeks now.

Mayors from Charleston, Isle of Palms, Edisto Island and Sullivan’s Island held a press conference in April opposing an executive order from Trump that could bring offshore oil drilling to South Carolina’s coast.

Seabrook Island Town Council will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by Isle of Palms City Council at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.