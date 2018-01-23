Man charged with drug violations after trying to steal truck, leading N. Charleston PD on foot chase

A man who tried to steal a truck from a dealership has been charged with drug violations after he led North Charleston police on a foot chase early Tuesday morning.

Robert James Solomon, 38, has been charged with four counts of malicious injury to property, trespassing, use of a vehicle without permission, possession of burglary tools and possession of crack cocaine.

Officers responded to Azalea Motors in the 5000 block of Rivers Avenue at 1:24 a.m Tuesday. They saw Solomon begin to flee from a 1989 white F350 truck when they came on-scene. Solomon was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit when a fence collapsed while he was trying to jump over it according to the incident report.

A search of Solomon found 13 Xanax pills, 5.69 grams of cocaine base, and $3,150, the report stated. When Solomon tried to leave the dealership with the truck, he hit two other cars before the truck stalled out.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.