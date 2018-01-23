FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road in North Charleston to close during movie filming Tuesday

Lackawana Boulevard will be closed Tuesday night for a movie filming. (Source: Pixabay)

The Charleston County School of the Arts will be holding a county-wide program Tuesday night and a road in North Charleston will be closed during the event.

Lackawanna Boulevard in North Charleston will be closed from 4 p.m.to 10 p.m. due to a movie filming in the area.

Motorists are asked to take this alternate route:

Come down Attaway Street, taking a right onto E Dolphin, follow it around to Langley Street, turning left onto it and then take a right onto W Enterprise.

