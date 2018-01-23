DD2 board waives 3 school days, asks state permission to waive 2 others

Dorchester County School District Two has a decision to make on school days. (Source: Raycom)

Dorchester District Two officials met Monday night and came to a decision regarding missed school days because of the winter weather.

Snow closed schools in the district for five days. Officials decided to waive three of them according to district spokeswoman Pat Raynor. The district needs state permission to waive the other two days and has asked for permission to do so.

Charleston County School District and Colleton County School District have already made their decisions regarding make-up days.

The district needs state permission because students must make up three days because of inclement weather, but those days have already been used because of Hurricane Irma.

