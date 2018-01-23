Goose Creek Police searching for fraud suspects

Goose Creek Police released surveillance images of two people they say committed financial transaction fraud. (Source: Goose Creek Police)

The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who they say committed financial transaction fraud.

The incident occurred Jan. 11 at around 1:05 p.m. at the Walmart on Saint James Avenue.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video purchasing items with a stolen credit card, according to a release by Goose Creek Police spokesperson Maj. John Grainger.

They left the Walmart in a silver Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Investigator Wolfsen with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 ext.2338 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

