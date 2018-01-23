Police searching for fraud suspects

The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who they say committed financial transaction fraud.

The incident occurred Jan. 11 at around 1:05 p.m. at the Wal-Mart on Saint James Avenue.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video purchasing items with a stolen credit card, according to a release by Goose Creek Police spokesperson Maj. John Grainger.

They left the Wal-Mart in a silver Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects are asked to contact Investigator Wolfsen with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 ext.2338 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111