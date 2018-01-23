Police: 2 Walterboro robbery suspects captured in Berkeley Co., working to ID 3rd

A 911 call reveals that the man who police say shot a 15-year-old talked to dispatchers about what led up to the shooting.More >>
Two people charged with the murder of a man whose dismembered remains were found in the Francis Marion National Forest waived their preliminary hearing Tuesday.More >>
Berkeley County deputies arrested two men accused of the armed robbery of a Walterboro restaurant.More >>
The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who they say committed financial transaction fraud.More >>
The Isle of Palms City Council and Seabrook Island Town Council will discuss joining a lawsuit against the federal government during meetings on Tuesday.More >>
