Police: 2 Walterboro robbery suspects captured in Berkeley Co., working to ID 3rd

Berkeley Co. deputies searched for suspects involved in a Walterboro Waffle House robbery on Jan. 18 (Source: Live 5)

Berkeley County deputies arrested two men accused of the armed robbery of a Walterboro restaurant.

Tyler Wright is charged with accessory before the fact while Jeremy Sealey was charged with armed robbery, according to Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin.

Marvin says authorities are trying to positively identify a third person believe to be involved in the robbery.

Walterboro Police responded to the Waffle House in the 1600 block of Bells Highway on Jan. 18 at approximately 4:45 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery. The two robbers entered the business wearing masks and gloves and holding firearms and demanded money from employees, police said. The robbers fled the scene with money from the restaurant.

As police were canvassing the area, a witness reported seeing two men who fit the description of the armed robbers run out of woods and get into a dark-colored newer body Chevrolet Camaro.

Later that day, a Santee Police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. After a chase, the vehicle crashed in Berkeley County near Pineville and the men in the car fled on foot.

In a release sent Tuesday, Walterboro Police say Wright was apprehended by Berkeley County deputies that same day as he emerged from a wooded area a few miles away from the wreck site.

Sealey was captured the following day after deputies found him in an abandoned vehicle a few miles from the wreck site.

The two were transported to the Colleton County Detention Center.

The case remains active, Marvin said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.