Double Diamonds of Ravenel Bridge temporarily lose their shine

The famous double diamonds of the Ravenel Bridge have lost some of their luster.

About three weeks ago during the winter storm, the lights on the bridge went out and contractors have been working to get the electrical problem repaired.

Initially, it was thought to be a blown fuse, but James Law with the South Carolina Department Of Transportation says it's much more than that.

For now, the DOT has placed a generator on the bridge to provide limited lighting. The beacons atop the bridge and the lights that specify the shipping channels beneath are being run by generator power.

The bridge is one of Charleston's most iconic landmarks and the DOT wants the lighting situation back to normal as soon as possible, but it could be March before the lighting is repaired.

And the fix is not under warranty, meaning taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the repairs.

