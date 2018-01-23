CVS expanding opioid fight at 3 Lowcountry locations

CVS will install 22 new drug disposal units across South Carolina in the coming weeks. (Source: CVS)

CVS is expanding a nationwide effort to fight the growing opioid crisis to locations in the Palmetto State.

Customers can help by doing something as simple as clearing out your medicine cabinet.

Nationwide, the company has donated more than 800 units to police departments, collecting more than 125 metric tons, or 270,000 pounds of unwanted medication, according to a news release.

"We know that opioids and other dangerous drugs often end up in the wrong hands after being taken out of parents' and grandparents' medicine cabinets," South Carolina Attorney General Wilson said.

Another 22 units will be installed over the next few weeks at locations across South Carolina including three CVS locations in the Lowcountry:

West Ashley: Sycamore Avenue

North Charleston: Ashley Phosphate

Summerville: North Main Street

"Expanding our safe medication disposal efforts here in South Carolina is an extension of the initiatives in place across our company to fight the opioid abuse epidemic and fulfill our purpose of helping people on their path to better health," CVS Health spokesman Thomas M. Moriarty said.

