Deputies: Man arrested after shooting at Summerville warehouse

Berkeley County deputies arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a Summerville warehouse.

Melvin Shaquille Haynes, 24, is charged with attempted murder, according to the sheriff's office.

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday afternoon to a shooting reported at a Summerville warehouse.

The officer located the victim at the old Piggly Wiggly warehouse in the 1100 block of Newton Way. He then walked the victim to the front of the building so first responders could take him to the hospital, according to an incident report.

The victim told the officer that a verbal altercation with another employee escalated and the other employee pulled out a gun. The victim attempted to grab the gun and a fight ensued, the report states. During that fight, the victim said Haynes pulled the trigger and shot the victim in the shoulder.

Haynes was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, deputies say.

He was being housed at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

