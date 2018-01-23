Coastal Carolina and Liberty to Renew Football Rivalry in 2023 and 2024

The football rivalry between Coastal Carolina and Liberty will be renewed in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the two athletics departments announced today. Coastal will host the Flames in Brooks Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023, and the Chanticleers will travel to Williams Stadium on Aug. 31 to open the 2024 season.

Last time the two schools met was in 2016 with a 42-7 Chanticleer victory before a Thursday-night, national television audience. With Coastal’s win, the all-time series between the two schools stands at seven wins for CCU and seven wins for Liberty. Coastal is 5-2 versus the Flames in Conway, while Liberty is 5-2 against the Chants in Lynchburg.

The series ended after the 2016 season as Coastal Carolina became members of the Sun Belt Conference and the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). In February of 2017, the NCAA approved Liberty's waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process.

The Coastal-Liberty rivalry started in 2003, the Chanticleers’ first year of sponsoring football. Over the 13-year span the two teams were members of the Big South, Coastal and/or Liberty won or shared the conference championship 10 times.