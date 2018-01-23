Quantcast

Charleston Police release surveillance images in stolen credit card case

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Charleston Police are searching for a man caught on camera using credit and debit cards from a stolen wallet.

Police say the man is a suspect in the theft of the wallet and used the cards at several downtown locations.

He is approximately 6'2", weighs between 230 and 240 pounds and has a full brown beard, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. 

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Team 1 investigator at 843-720-3913.

