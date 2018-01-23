Charleston Police release surveillance images in stolen credit card case

Police say the man used stolen credit and debit cards at several Charleston locations. (Source: Charleston Police)

Charleston Police released surveillance images of a man they say is a suspect in a wallet theft. (Source: Charleston Police)

Charleston Police are searching for a man caught on camera using credit and debit cards from a stolen wallet.

Police say the man is a suspect in the theft of the wallet and used the cards at several downtown locations.

This is a suspect in the theft of a wallet that contained credit & debit cards that have been used @ several locations downtown The suspect is about 6’2” weighs btwn 230 & 240 pounds with a full brown beard Any info call the Team 1 Investigator at 843-720-3913. pic.twitter.com/lXFXucpnAo — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) January 23, 2018

He is approximately 6'2", weighs between 230 and 240 pounds and has a full brown beard, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Team 1 investigator at 843-720-3913.

