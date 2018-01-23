Alston Middle School in Summerville to host career seminar

Alston Middle School is partnering up with local employers and industry leaders to help students begin thinking about careers.

The Epic Career Seminar 2018 is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Alston Middle School in Summerville.

Click here to register for the seminar.

The seminar is free and open to the community and is aimed at grades 7-12. Area business leaders will discuss skills and career experiences available for parents and the youth.

Target industries include Advanced Manufacturing/STEM, construction, healthcare, information technology, transportation, distribution and logistics.

Also on the agenda are discussions about the dangers of social media as it relates to future employment, the skill sets that many employers find lacking, and the initiatives local schools offer to prepare students for the workforce.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.