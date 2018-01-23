Fight over land annexation continues between Charleston, N. Charleston

The plot of land is across Highway 61 from Runnymede Plantation. (Source: Google Maps)

Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to annex a piece of land off Highway 61 that has already been claimed by North Charleston.

The parcel of land along Highway 61 near Runnymede Plantation is at the top of the Church Creek Drainage Basin where flooding has been a concern.

Charleston leaders are fighting the annexation saying it's illegal for North Charleston to jump over city lines to annex the property. Charleston city leaders are worried North Charleston will develop the land and cause more flooding in the basin.

The vote must still go through one more reading with Charleston City Council before the annexation can become finalized.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.