Orangeburg Co. warns of phone scam using name of sheriff's office

OCSO says someone is using their name in a phone scam.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam using its name.

The scam, which has been reported around the county, is using the name of "Keith Kinsey" according to officials.

The voicemail then demands the resident return the call and gives instructions on how to transfer money. The number for the calls usually pops up as 803-542-9721.

Anyone who receives a call from this number is asked to hand us and call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

